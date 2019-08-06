SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Comparing side by side

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.51 N/A -1.08 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SG Blocks Inc. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SG Blocks Inc. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SG Blocks Inc. Its rival Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SG Blocks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SG Blocks Inc. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 30.6% respectively. Insiders owned 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance while Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 2.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats on 6 of the 7 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.