SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -1.14 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SG Blocks Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SG Blocks Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SG Blocks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. SG Blocks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SG Blocks Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 65%. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.08% 2.38% 3.92% 3.19% 3.4%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend while Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.