SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.49 N/A -1.08 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SG Blocks Inc. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares and 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend while RMG Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.