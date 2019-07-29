SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) Comparing side by side

Since SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.67 N/A -1.14 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see SG Blocks Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SG Blocks Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 17.39% respectively. 6.9% are SG Blocks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.31% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.19% 0.97% 3.48% 0% 1.26%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend while Opes Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Opes Acquisition Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.