SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SG Blocks Inc. has 7.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. 6.9% of SG Blocks Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SG Blocks Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.20% -38.80% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares SG Blocks Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for SG Blocks Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SG Blocks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The peers have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SG Blocks Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend while SG Blocks Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SG Blocks Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, SG Blocks Inc.’s peers have 3.77 and 3.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. SG Blocks Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SG Blocks Inc.

Dividends

SG Blocks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SG Blocks Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.