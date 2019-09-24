SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) Comparison side by side

Both SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.41 N/A -1.08 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SG Blocks Inc. and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SG Blocks Inc. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SG Blocks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Forum Merger II Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Forum Merger II Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SG Blocks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares and 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. 10.9% are SG Blocks Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance while Forum Merger II Corporation has 5.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats SG Blocks Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.