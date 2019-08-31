SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.50 N/A -1.08 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SG Blocks Inc. and Collier Creek Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SG Blocks Inc. and Collier Creek Holdings.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. SG Blocks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance while Collier Creek Holdings has 6.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.