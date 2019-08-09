SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.52 N/A -1.08 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

In table 1 we can see SG Blocks Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SG Blocks Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SG Blocks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Allegro Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. SG Blocks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allegro Merger Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SG Blocks Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 35.3% respectively. About 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend while Allegro Merger Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.