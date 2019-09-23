Sg Americas Securities Upped Stake in California Wtr Svc Group Com (CWT) by $846,650 as Stock Rose; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increases Position in Forum Energy Technologies In (FET)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 54.67% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.12M, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Forum Energy Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 700,069 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 16/05/2018 – Forum Energy May Benefit, Industry Posts 16th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q Rev $250.2M; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Administration of Vaginal and Rectal Progesterone During FET Cycles; 14/05/2018 – BULLDOG EXITED FET, IEA, OACQF, LAZY, ELEC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group Com (CWT) by 210.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 16,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 24,978 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 8,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 117,413 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,082 shares to 11,349 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 45,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,087 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FET shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 83.89 million shares or 6.09% less from 89.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Ltd Liability owns 197,399 shares. Scf Ptnrs has invested 15.33% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 169,049 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 127,631 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 283,612 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 127,413 shares. Blackrock reported 5.78M shares. Parkside Bancshares And holds 0% or 1,443 shares. 1.08 million were reported by Geode Mgmt Ltd. Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 586,534 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 37,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Com holds 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) or 72,124 shares. Moreover, Spark Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 2.57% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc owns 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 23,935 shares. 15,300 are owned by Hillsdale Mngmt. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Personal invested in 0.13% or 262,026 shares. Asset reported 997 shares. Sageworth invested in 4,026 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability, a Vermont-based fund reported 21,750 shares. Mutual Of America Management Llc has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 7,411 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has 0.12% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). First Republic Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Pictet Asset Limited reported 1.42M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Shelton Mngmt holds 4,824 shares.

