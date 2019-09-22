Sg Americas Securities Trimmed Holding in Discovery Com Ser C (DISCK) by $4.27 Million; Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lowered Its Position by $644,280

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 87,241 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36M, down from 92,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 398,464 shares traded or 61.69% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 152,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 68,940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 221,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 7.63M shares traded or 162.31% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 6,246 shares to 15,071 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 22,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 138,107 shares to 430,460 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 133,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

