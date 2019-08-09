Sg Americas Securities Stake in Kellogg Co Com (K) Has Decreased by $2.74 Million as Shares Declined; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Community Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake by $441,048

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co Com (K) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 48,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 138,558 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, down from 186,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.39. About 616,221 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch

Community Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 127,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, down from 130,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.77. About 2.43M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Mngmt Limited Co owns 5,320 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Seabridge Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 2.84% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Moneta Group Inc Investment Advsr Limited Com has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 724,231 shares. Oxbow Advisors accumulated 2,703 shares. Keating Invest Counselors reported 0.16% stake. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 24,101 shares. Beddow Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 62,712 shares or 4.86% of the stock. One Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 25,348 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc owns 1,651 shares. Savant Ltd Llc reported 8,303 shares. Kcm Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 12,225 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd holds 1,432 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 96,046 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.75 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mo Tbill Etf by 6,360 shares to 13,395 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 234,354 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 85 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund owns 4,991 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 165 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 0.13% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.67M shares stake. Moreover, Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 950 shares. Pension Service has 304,919 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd has 1.1% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Icm Asset Management Wa accumulated 0.86% or 19,600 shares. 20,767 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 3.86 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY) by 39,528 shares to 45,257 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bancshares Cor Com (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 17,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA).