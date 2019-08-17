Sg Americas Securities Stake in Clovis Oncology Com (CLVS) Lifted by $1.25 Million; Carmignac Gestion Has Cut Its Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) by $2.17 Million as Valuation Declined

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc Com (CLVS) by 114.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 51,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 97,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 45,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.08M market cap company. The stock increased 7.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 4.84M shares traded or 76.76% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.08M shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $141.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 57,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv Grp Inc accumulated 14,208 shares. Granahan Investment Management Ma holds 0.51% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 760,208 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Company, Michigan-based fund reported 8,368 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 6,420 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 139,345 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 3.60M shares. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 17,448 shares. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited accumulated 1.18M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Mgmt Pro holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp has 0.08% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). State Street Corp accumulated 6.08M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Llc holds 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 58,900 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake. Parametric Assocs Llc holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 68,897 shares. Oppenheimer & Company holds 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 28,173 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 413,251 shares. Cap owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 119,000 shares. Phoenix Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 65,982 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,874 shares. 70,297 are held by Guggenheim Capital Llc. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Citigroup Inc reported 20,355 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Hamilton Lane Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 619,011 shares. Atwood & Palmer invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).