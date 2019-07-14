Sg Americas Securities Raised Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio Com New (KTOS) Position; Balyasny Asset Management Boosted By $11.22 Million Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio Com New (KTOS) stake by 13.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sg Americas Securities Llc acquired 26,105 shares as Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio Com New (KTOS)’s stock rose 20.71%. The Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 213,607 shares with $3.34M value, up from 187,502 last quarter. Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio Com New now has $2.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 580,042 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 92.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 82,472 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock rose 0.60%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 171,279 shares with $23.32 million value, up from 88,807 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $22.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147.15. About 919,114 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) stake by 34,624 shares to 11,224 valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1.

Among 5 analysts covering Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kratos Defense had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Drexel Hamilton. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 26. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy”. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Raymond James Fin Advisors Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 155,901 shares. Raymond James reported 105,520 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 14,400 shares. 31,417 are held by Montag A & Associates. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0% or 11,002 shares. Ancora Lc owns 18,805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 58,160 shares. 1492 Management Lc holds 140,898 shares. 67,400 were accumulated by Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Capital World Investors has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $71,212 activity. 600 shares were sold by Ramirez Jaime A, worth $71,212.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 1.50M shares to 458,220 valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1.

