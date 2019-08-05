Sg Americas Securities Raised Its Position in Take (TTWO) as Shares Rose; Frontier Capital Management Co Position in Wesco International (WCC) Lifted by $512,934 as Market Valuation Declined

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 29,956 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 24,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.38. About 3.91M shares traded or 153.05% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Wesco International Inc. (WCC) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 9,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 555,285 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44 million, up from 545,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 860,141 shares traded or 47.68% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 122,728 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $80.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 12,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,515 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 136,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 2.54 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 0.04% or 63,828 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability reported 190,375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bailard Incorporated has 0.03% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 4,883 shares. Centurylink Management Co has 22,871 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 53,018 shares. 46,341 are owned by Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Co. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 37,800 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 18,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 63,833 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.03% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 24,380 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital reported 19,726 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Finance Inc reported 2.04M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De accumulated 0.02% or 1.03 million shares. 711,039 were accumulated by Newbrook L P. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1,586 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks reported 144,683 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Sun Life Inc invested in 193 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 1.11 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 0.05% or 15,782 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 92,251 shares stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 1,357 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Ls Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16,827 shares to 64,735 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 297,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,182 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Srt Tr (SJNK).