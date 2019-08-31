Sg Americas Securities Raised Its Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A (LBTYA) Stake by $762,840; As Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Market Valuation Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Stake by $1.97 Million

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A (LBTYA) by 366.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 31,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 40,467 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 2.41M shares traded or 32.49% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 72,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.20 million, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 1.27 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares to 377,235 shares, valued at $20.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,980 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).