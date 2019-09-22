Sg Americas Securities Raised Akamai Technologies Com (AKAM) Holding by $1.36 Million; Icon Plc (ICLR) Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Upped Its Position

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 13,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 188,889 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.08 million, up from 175,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $154.72. About 178,249 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc Com (AKAM) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 17,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 60,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 43,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 1.25M shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS INCLUDE TOM KILLALEA, SECOND DIRECTOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, EST. $3.01; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020; 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q REV. $669M, EST. $654.0M; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 14,370 shares to 29,982 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,964 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 137.78 million shares or 0.72% more from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Company invested in 0% or 5,976 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 9,769 shares. Needham Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 57,500 shares. 204,146 are held by Btim Corporation. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 2.45M shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 478 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 70,965 shares. Hudock Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Plante Moran reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Bb&T Securities accumulated 132,158 shares. 307,273 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 8.52M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 335,814 shares.

