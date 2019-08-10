Sg Americas Securities Position In Kt Sponsored Adr (KT) Was Has Lifted; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Smart Portfolios Increased Its Holding by $391,017

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Kt Corp Sponsored Adr (KT) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 25,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 91,412 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 65,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Kt Corp Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 751,742 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KT Chairman Urges 5G Innovation with Global Leaders – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KT: ARPU Turnaround And Strong Content Revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “South Korea’s KT Opens World’s First 5G Village at DMZ – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turquoise Hill Revisited – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Plc Adr (NYSE:CUK) by 10,571 shares to 3,126 shares, valued at $156,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) by 144,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,000 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 346,078 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. 289,865 were reported by Envestnet Asset Inc. Renaissance Tech Ltd accumulated 85,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs reported 2.77 million shares. Van Eck Associate accumulated 0% or 1,278 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability holds 394,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has 0.01% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 81,100 shares. Ativo Capital Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 45,426 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Regions Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 3.88 million shares in its portfolio. Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp has invested 2.7% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Kopernik Glob Invsts Ltd Llc invested in 6.67 million shares or 14.48% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Jefferies Group Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron (CVX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Advisors Lc holds 3,270 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 340,435 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial holds 9,029 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Becker has invested 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Usca Ria Ltd Co accumulated 55,660 shares. Sns Limited Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,876 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Columbia Asset Management holds 1.32% or 40,163 shares in its portfolio. Intact Investment Management reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Page Arthur B reported 1.04% stake. Foundation Resource has 185,334 shares. Jag Management Limited, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,554 shares. Somerset Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,860 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 541,651 shares. Kwmg Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 722 shares.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 7,236 shares to 74,436 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 49,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,871 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).