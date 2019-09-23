Sg Americas Securities Position in First Merchants Com (FRME) Lowered by $583,490 as Stock Rose; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Market Valuation Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 234,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 178,748 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.44 million, down from 413,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 409,584 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp Com (FRME) by 76.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 15,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 4,899 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $186,000, down from 20,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 44,622 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME)

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.68M for 15.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Trust Na stated it has 0.17% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Grassi Investment Management stated it has 7,850 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 10,124 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 69,063 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.02% or 5,702 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 226,526 shares. 5,321 are held by Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Cambridge Tru Comm has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Country Club Tru Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Advisory Rech holds 3.25M shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. Cv Starr & Trust reported 195,000 shares stake. Natixis holds 8,555 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The New York-based Qci Asset Inc Ny has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 71,080 shares stake.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 63,571 shares to 180,408 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 37,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 8.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $42.63 million for 12.62 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apergy Corp Com by 10,095 shares to 17,590 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA).