Sg Americas Securities Position in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Has Increased by $14.93 Million; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Decreased Stake by $1.73 Million

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 57.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 324,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 891,568 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.78M, up from 566,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 9.53M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, down from 67,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $287.94. About 1.67 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 139,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc (Put) by 457,100 shares to 101,500 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) by 57,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,501 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc (Put).

