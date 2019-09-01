Sg Americas Securities Maintains Stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX); As Retail Pptys Amer Cl A (RPAI) Valuation Declined, Holder Kempen Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.96 Million

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A (RPAI) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 330,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 1.08M shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX) by 71.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 28,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 69,084 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 40,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.86M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 23; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES 2018-2019 FIRE INSURANCE COSTS EXCEEDING RATES; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Rev $2.56B; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Edison International And Southern California Edison’s Rating Outlooks To Negative; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – Azuri Wins Edison Award Second Year Running; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 12/04/2018 – AutoGrid Wins 2018 Silver Edison Award

More notable recent Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend On Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Retail Properties of America, Inc. Announces Julie M. Swinehart as its New Chief Financial Officer – PR Newswire” published on February 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Redeveloping Largo shopping center aims to be the Pike & Rose of Prince Georgeâ€™s – Washington Business Journal” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Scott Miller Joins RPAI As Its Vice President, Director Of Development – Western Division – PR Newswire” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Properties Of America: A High Quality 5% Dividend With Potential 20% Return – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Corp Com (NYSE:CBT) by 82,009 shares to 208,454 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) by 142,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.08% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 1.50 million shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 3.97 million shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4,700 shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 299,600 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 64,510 shares. Bp Public Lc has invested 0.1% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). First Foundation reported 0.05% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Mondrian Prns Limited stated it has 501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,936 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 13 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Clark Cap Inc owns 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 13,518 shares.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Closer Look At The New Clean Energy ETF – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Edison International Stock Jumped 10.6% in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 328,500 shares to 8.45M shares, valued at $26.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infrareit Inc Com by 278,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,523 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Dj Brkfld Glb (TOLZ).