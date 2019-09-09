Sg Americas Securities Lowered Its Washington Real Estate Invt Sh Ben Int (WRE) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Trimmed by $15.12 Million Its Position

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt Sh Ben Int (WRE) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 40,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 11,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 52,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 106,478 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 61,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 794,857 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.54 million, down from 856,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $230.75. About 1.67M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5,175 shares to 29,956 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $32.83 million for 16.43 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 101,645 shares to 448,946 shares, valued at $18.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.