Sg Americas Securities Lowered Its Martin Marietta Matls Com (MLM) Stake by $1.85 Million; Share Price Rose; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 78.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 180,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 48,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 228,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 1.25 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) by 87.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 9,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1,315 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 10,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $247.23. About 187,945 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $752.81 million for 7.63 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,621 shares to 577,240 shares, valued at $109.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 811,504 shares to 909,988 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penney J C Corp Inc Com (NYSE:JCP) by 3.81 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc Com (NYSE:BURL).