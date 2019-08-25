Sg Americas Securities Lowered Its Himax Technologies Sponsored Adr (HIMX) Holding; Deutsche Bank Ag Increased Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Holding

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased Himax Technologies Inc Sponsored Adr (HIMX) stake by 47.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 340,165 shares as Himax Technologies Inc Sponsored Adr (HIMX)’s stock declined 2.80%. The Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 374,820 shares with $1.20M value, down from 714,985 last quarter. Himax Technologies Inc Sponsored Adr now has $340.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 1.29M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 68.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 2.07 million shares as Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock declined 0.69%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 5.10 million shares with $107.16M value, up from 3.03M last quarter. Interpublic Group Cos Inc now has $7.69B valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 3.40M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co reported 39,938 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 5.10M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 485,364 shares. 23,118 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Kwmg Lc owns 6,531 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Horrell Capital accumulated 31,167 shares. M&T Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 62,774 shares. 105 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Moreover, Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.12% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Cadence Capital Management Lc has 0.09% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 47,989 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company holds 181,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd holds 0.37% or 17,530 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988.

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) stake by 67,999 shares to 194,108 valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) stake by 251,766 shares and now owns 72,567 shares. Cvb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) was reduced too.

