Sg Americas Securities Lowered Holding in Fortinet Com (FTNT) by $768,580; As American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Valuation Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Raised by $4.07 Million Its Stake

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (FTNT) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 9,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 22,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 31,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 1.07M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 354.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 94,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 121,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 4.04 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 169,700 shares to 300 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (Put) (NYSE:MA) by 72,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential owns 807,131 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Levin Strategies LP has 0.27% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0.24% or 623,349 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 3,003 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 865,011 shares. 47 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Seabridge Advsrs Lc accumulated 45,805 shares. 2,650 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 116,516 shares. Da Davidson reported 112,086 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 8,001 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt holds 2.09% or 8.83M shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment reported 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Indiana-based Kirr Marbach And Lc In has invested 2.24% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

