Sg Americas Securities Lowered Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Position by $63.47 Million as Share Value Declined; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Boosted Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding by $2.50 Million

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 63.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 387,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 223,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.91M, down from 610,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.48B market cap company. The stock increased 7.78% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 9.62 million shares traded or 133.34% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About 370,650 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc. by 4.04M shares to 8.53M shares, valued at $1.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 273,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,844 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 105,051 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.03% stake. 287,968 are held by Epoch Invest Prtnrs Incorporated. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 4,591 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.12% or 15,409 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.03% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Deprince Race And Zollo reported 0.05% stake. Macquarie Grp has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 12,869 were reported by Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com. Temasek Hldg (Private) owns 2.19 million shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Com stated it has 64,633 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Communication LP owns 315,923 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Preferred Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 979 shares.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces High Olefins Yield FCC Collaboration with TechnipFMC – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Datong Coal Mine Group Co., Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Grace licenses UNIPOL PP to new PetroChina plant – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “W R Grace & Co (New) (GRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.58 million activity. $6.24 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP. On Friday, August 2 Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 1,000 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:SPN) by 86,507 shares to 114,159 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (Call) by 137,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Corelogic Inc Com (NYSE:CLGX).