Sg Americas Securities Lowered Altria Group Com (MO) Holding by $69.85 Million as Market Value Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Delta Capital Management Lowered Position

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $257.43. About 305,786 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 83.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 245,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 3.52 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.31 million shares. The Indiana-based Lynch And In has invested 0.7% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 16,341 are owned by Cumberland Prns. Tdam Usa Inc reported 201,736 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 245,947 shares. Cambridge Com invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ifrah has 6,880 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual owns 102,082 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. White Pine owns 6,386 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Montag A And Associates Incorporated stated it has 10,472 shares. Lafayette has invested 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Verity Asset Management holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,095 shares. Icon Advisers holds 43,700 shares. 4,301 are owned by Fiera Cap Corp. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del Com (NYSE:Y) by 5,342 shares to 6,239 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (Put) by 317,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).

