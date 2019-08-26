Sg Americas Securities Increased Simmons 1St Natl Cl A $1 Par (SFNC) Position by $536,688; Valuation Rose; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Regions Financial Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 77,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 414,918 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.50 million, down from 491,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $161.67. About 200,833 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp Cl A $1 Par (SFNC) by 81.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 22,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 49,677 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 27,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Simmons 1St Natl Corp Cl A $1 Par for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 83,875 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – Simmons Reports Record Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $135.0M; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $300 MLN OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 363,208 shares to 118,145 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proassurance Corp Com (NYSE:PRA) by 47,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,940 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc Com (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold SFNC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.71 million shares or 2.09% less from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 35,836 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 15,821 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 7,638 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 9.02 million shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 138 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc reported 2,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Llc owns 37,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence holds 0.05% or 11,090 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 34,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 550,465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 64,350 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability reported 34,763 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs accumulated 67,438 shares.

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Simmons First National Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire The Landrum Company – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simmons First National Corporation’s (SFNC) CEO George Makris on Merger & Acquisition Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Purchasing – Investorplace.com” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Simmons First National (SFNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $451,553 activity.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI) by 23,867 shares to 42,965 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 8,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Associates invested in 32,944 shares. Tradition Limited Com has 2,800 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.18% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 14,955 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 38,494 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs owns 2,458 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 30,917 were reported by Victory Capital Management Inc. 330,578 are owned by Pictet Asset Ltd. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 2,000 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 7,900 shares. Tompkins Fin holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 605 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.08% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors invested in 31,954 shares. Cordasco Network holds 0.01% or 95 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co invested in 126,817 shares or 1.16% of the stock. 119,013 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Incorporated Nv.