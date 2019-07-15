Sg Americas Securities Holds Stake in Walmart Com (WMT); Steadfast Capital Management LP Increases Position in Csx (CSX)

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 52,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98 million, up from 101,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $114.59. About 1.81 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/04/2018 – Brain Armor Announces Distribution at Walmart Inc; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART OFFERS MORE THAN JUST AN ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WITH ITS LOGISTICS, PAYMENTS AND APPAREL BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Softbank chief confirms deal to sell Flipkart to Walmart; 21/04/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Walmart to log into Flipkart soon; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: India’s Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 24/05/2018 – Wal-Mart’s Massmart Drops Most on Record on Slow S. Africa Sales; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, creating a “store within a store” both companies hope will boost sales

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 102,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.21 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.53M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 1.89M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 24 shares. Valinor Mngmt LP invested in 5.23% or 1.33M shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt invested 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 3,172 are owned by Central Retail Bank Trust. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0.08% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.40M shares. Moreover, Old National Bancorporation In has 0.3% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 76,870 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fin Advantage Incorporated holds 0.07% or 1,390 shares. Cap Guardian Trust reported 942,300 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.56% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Savant Cap Limited accumulated 15,373 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv, New York-based fund reported 190 shares. Int Gru reported 343,154 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.37M shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $94.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 125,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 56,661 shares to 4,349 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 2,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass Com (NASDAQ:INDB).

