Sg Americas Securities Holding in Expedia Group Com New (EXPE) Raised as Shares Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Rose While Cacti Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $5.49 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 1.57M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc Com New (EXPE) by 198.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 52,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, up from 26,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 655,425 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,000 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $58.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M was sold by Amato Elizabeth B. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5.

