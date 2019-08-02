Sg Americas Securities Has Upped Its Position in Weibo Sponsored Adr (WB) by $1.26 Million; Tompkins Financial Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Valuation Declined

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp Sponsored Adr (WB) by 248.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 20,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 8,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 2.54 million shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 48,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 7.25M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,106 shares to 84,703 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tompkins Financial Corp (NYSEMKT:TMP) by 6,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

