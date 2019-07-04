Sg Americas Securities Has Raised Its Universal Display Com (OLED) Stake; Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 (ROG) Has 1.66 Sentiment

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) stake by 240.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sg Americas Securities Llc acquired 13,539 shares as Universal Display Corp Com (OLED)’s stock rose 41.90%. The Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 19,169 shares with $2.93 million value, up from 5,630 last quarter. Universal Display Corp Com now has $8.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $190.61. About 237,095 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23

Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 103 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 62 sold and trimmed positions in Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302. The investment managers in our database now possess: 16.27 million shares, down from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 36.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

The stock increased 1.90% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $174.97. About 50,235 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Rogers’s (NYSE:ROG) Share Price Gain of 188%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 131,750 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 550,387 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,980 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.75M for 28.22 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Universal Display had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 4,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 11 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.2% or 282,100 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 6,683 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James Ser invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Duncker Streett Com holds 0.06% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Capital Mngmt invested in 85,975 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc holds 0.16% or 3,007 shares. Washington Tru Company has invested 0.71% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Markston holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 35 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership stated it has 909 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 65,300 were reported by Kornitzer Ks. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).