Sg Americas Securities Has Raised Its Stake in Minerals Technologies Com (MTX) by $2.89 Million; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $2.16 Million as Share Price Rose

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 11,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 246,199 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.01 million, up from 234,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 598,289 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc Com (MTX) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 49,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 99,697 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 49,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Minerals Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 79,298 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 28.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 16/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q EPS $1.12; 01/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Sivomatic Holding B.V; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES; 30/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 19/03/2018 MTX BOARD AMENDS BYLAWS TO REVISE PROXY ACCESS PROVISION; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.12, EST. $1.12; 22/04/2018 – DJ Minerals Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTX)

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,391 activity. Shares for $23,663 were bought by Deans Alison Ann.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) by 1.52M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Russia Etf by 29,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,342 shares, and cut its stake in Axogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 37,478 shares to 10,033 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,985 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).