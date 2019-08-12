Sg Americas Securities Has Lifted Its Cooper Std Hldgs Com (CPS) Holding; 683 Capital Management Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (Put) (JNJ) Position

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased Cooper Std Hldgs Inc Com (CPS) stake by 78.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sg Americas Securities Llc acquired 35,810 shares as Cooper Std Hldgs Inc Com (CPS)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 81,198 shares with $3.81 million value, up from 45,388 last quarter. Cooper Std Hldgs Inc Com now has $590.21M valuation. The stock decreased 7.72% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 54,320 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B

683 Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (Put) (JNJ) stake by 38.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as Johnson & Johnson (Put) (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The 683 Capital Management Llc holds 400,000 shares with $55.92 million value, down from 650,000 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson (Put) now has $349.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.47. About 1.33 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased Ingevity Corp Com stake by 43,870 shares to 8,394 valued at $886,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lci Inds Com stake by 17,882 shares and now owns 18,612 shares. Infrareit Inc Com was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 36 shares. Td Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus owns 2,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru reported 2,259 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 24,938 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 24 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 80,542 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 169,653 shares. 13,337 were accumulated by Citigroup. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 6,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cna Fincl reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Blackrock reported 2.47 million shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.05% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) or 83,000 shares.

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CPS) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cooper-Standard Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Thursday, June 13. Buckingham Research maintained Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) rating on Monday, August 5. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $5600 target. Buckingham Research maintained Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) on Monday, July 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Roth Capital.

683 Capital Management Llc increased M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:MDC) stake by 200,000 shares to 300,000 valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 484,970 shares. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.56 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 306,800 were accumulated by Conning Inc. Northside Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.61% or 10,903 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 264,705 shares stake. Bridges Mngmt has invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pecaut owns 37,202 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation owns 265,105 shares. 76,193 were reported by Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 3.37% or 77,388 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 178,355 were reported by Covington Cap. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 33,394 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has 315,996 shares for 3.77% of their portfolio. 1.09M were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).