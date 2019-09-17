Sg Americas Securities Has Lifted Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (CPT) Stake by $761,280; Share Value Rose; Capital Innovations Upped Its Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by $327,636

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 44,777 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 36,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 3.73 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (CPT) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 7,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 29,388 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 22,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.59. About 61,404 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 178,651 shares. Comm Bankshares owns 33,120 shares. Mai has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1.24M were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Scheer Rowlett And Associates Invest Management reported 3.43% stake. Adage Ptnrs Grp Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdings Inc has 0.12% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce has invested 0.45% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Charles Schwab Mngmt has 3.61 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.07% or 10,113 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 68,536 shares.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) by 85,000 shares to 238,300 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 78,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,976 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp Com (NYSE:MRO).