Sg Americas Securities Has Lifted By $1.76 Million Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake; Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qorvo has $85 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 3.34% above currents $71.61 stock price. Qorvo had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 2. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Monday, March 4 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. See Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) latest ratings:

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) stake by 33.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sg Americas Securities Llc acquired 24,510 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 97,928 shares with $7.06 million value, up from 73,418 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio Com now has $45.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 118,169 shares to 165,880 valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pricesmart Inc Com (NASDAQ:PSMT) stake by 12,258 shares and now owns 18,520 shares. Ansys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANSS) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 9.69% above currents $77.49 stock price. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. Janney Capital initiated the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9500 target in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 13. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Axiom International Limited Liability De invested in 0.09% or 39,820 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 139,100 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 1.65% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.23% or 73,980 shares. Uss Investment Management has 156,700 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hexavest owns 1.11M shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co owns 385,967 shares or 7.37% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management owns 148,185 shares. Northern holds 7.16M shares. Shine Invest Advisory invested in 822 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, a New York-based fund reported 14,580 shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Lc has invested 2.66% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Synovus Financial Corporation reported 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

