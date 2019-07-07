Sg Americas Securities Has Increased Mueller Wtr Prods Com Ser A (MWA) Position; As Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Price Declined, Aristotle Capital Boston Boosted by $4.73 Million Its Position

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc Com Ser A (MWA) by 147.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 45,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,911 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, up from 31,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 336,098 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 50.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 262,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 787,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 524,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $648.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 100,428 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 29.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) or 36,400 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 107,265 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Llc accumulated 266,147 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 9,400 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Public Sector Pension Board owns 58,582 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 56,670 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,674 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 40,029 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 22,135 shares. Bard Assocs invested in 0.65% or 69,920 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Co invested in 26,768 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 427,071 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 96,439 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) by 22,905 shares to 44,365 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 783,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,925 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp Com (NASDAQ:CINF).