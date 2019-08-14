Sg Americas Securities Has Decreased Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Oaktree Cap Group Unit Cl (OAK) Stock Rose While Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (OAK) by 83.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 147,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 29,890 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 177,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 386,301 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) by 91.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 120,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 11,839 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 132,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $114. About 774,765 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 04/04/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION, LLC, MAKER; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker snaps up pet food co, weighs options for baking brands; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 05/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, and may sell Pillsbury; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Acquisition Strengthens Current Pet Food Portfolio; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc accumulated 0.14% or 2,703 shares. Fil reported 0% stake. 1.30M are owned by Bancorp Of America De. The Wisconsin-based Dana Inv Advsrs has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Td Capital Mngmt Llc reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bancshares And Tru has 16,851 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 46,139 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 54,041 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 1.48 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,360 shares. Maryland-based Founders Financial Secs Limited Company has invested 0.25% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.38% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Mcf Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 44 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd reported 17,618 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del Com (NYSE:BCC) by 11,714 shares to 16,518 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 21,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser C.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70M for 16.19 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Co, Montana-based fund reported 9,990 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 97,858 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moon Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Principal Fincl Group Inc invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Amg Natl Bank & Trust invested in 23,096 shares. Architects Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 600 shares. 4,530 were accumulated by Sei Invests Company. 381 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holding Corporation. Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 40,186 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Omers Administration Corporation reported 167,900 shares. Moreover, Cap World Investors has 0.05% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 3.55 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc has 11,225 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.02 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 1,300 shares to 25,012 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 7,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE).

