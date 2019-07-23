Sg Americas Securities Has Decreased Its Ugi New Com (UGI) Holding as Stock Rose; As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Valuation Rose, Pggm Investments Increased by $5.29 Million Its Holding

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New Com (UGI) by 80.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 50,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,626 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $700,000, down from 63,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 911,749 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 135,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.73 million, up from 4.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 12.77M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 30/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $32.5M VS $33M; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 313,863 shares to 155,145 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,604 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Cap Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,377 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc reported 26,745 shares. Bbr Prtn Lc owns 7,358 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Montecito Bancorp & stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Eagle Invest Llc holds 34.63 million shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership accumulated 147,791 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co has 43,418 shares. 3.56M were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Aperio Gp Limited Co owns 3.32 million shares. Co Retail Bank holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 583,079 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brandywine owns 36,840 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Haverford Financial Ser owns 366,862 shares or 5.26% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fintech Focus Rewind: Why This Fintech Executive Thinks Micro-Investing Gives Easier Access To The Markets – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Comcast (CMCSA) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Stock Might Have Plenty of Upside Ahead Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity. Another trade for 845 shares valued at $30,036 was made by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,529 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 617,113 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. First National has 3,667 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 118,274 shares. Raymond James accumulated 65,286 shares. 9,537 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,893 shares. The Arizona-based Stellar Mgmt Llc has invested 0.19% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Kbc Gp Inc Nv accumulated 14,708 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fund Sa stated it has 9,538 shares. Axa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 155,400 shares. Ftb owns 6,694 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In Com (NASDAQ:PACB) by 481,216 shares to 509,222 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I Com (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 24,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (NYSE:HP).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UGI Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UGI to buy 100% of AmeriGas Partners, cuts full-year earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.12M for 66.22 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.