Sg Americas Securities Has Decreased Its Boston Scientific Com (BSX) Stake as Market Value Declined; As Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Valuation Declined, Strategic Advisors Has Boosted by $495,000 Its Position

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp Com (BSX) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 178,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,614 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 190,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 4.51 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 907,311 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 31.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding Ltd. for GBP170 Million; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 2 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Have Immaterial Impact on Underlying Earnings Before Tax Going Forward; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS; 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEG.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.24 FROM $6.97; 18/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.50 FROM EUR 5.25; 07/03/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.52% IN AEGON: AFM

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,867 shares to 16,704 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,319 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $528.44M for 28.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 260,241 shares. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 10,225 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Nbw Cap Lc owns 120,482 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Cibc accumulated 331,764 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 22,954 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 784,236 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 13,561 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners invested in 111 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.06% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.37M shares. Kepos L P, New York-based fund reported 158,338 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested 0.19% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 7.09 million shares stake. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 47,125 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 18,303 shares.

