Sg Americas Securities Has Decreased By $7.65 Million Its Eog Res Com (EOG) Stake; Last Week McKesson (MCK) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $14300 lowest target. $153’s average target is 3.55% above currents $147.76 stock price. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 22. See McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) latest ratings:

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) stake by 79.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sg Americas Securities Llc analyzed 80,527 shares as Eog Res Inc Com (EOG)'s stock declined 6.57%. The Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 20,460 shares with $1.95 million value, down from 100,987 last quarter. Eog Res Inc Com now has $42.88B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 2.20 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "McKesson's Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga" on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance" published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "McKesson Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 0.87% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 1.85 million shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.32 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 48.04 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased Hawaiian Holdings Inc Com (NASDAQ:HA) stake by 14,728 shares to 40,261 valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (Call) stake by 1.99 million shares and now owns 7.74M shares. Curtiss Wright Corp Com (NYSE:CW) was raised too.

