Sg Americas Securities Has Cut Wynn Resorts LTD Com (WYNN) Holding; Stadium Capital Management Has Raised Its Carbonite (CARB) Stake

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd Com (WYNN) stake by 18.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 6,725 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd Com (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 30,446 shares with $3.78M value, down from 37,171 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd Com now has $11.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 1.96 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO: $3B LAS VEGAS CONSTRUCTION BUDGET `UNSUSTAINABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Urges Wynn Shareholders To Remove Director John Hagenbuch — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) Buys New 2.5% Position in Wynn Resorts; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox to Face Massachusetts Gambling Regulators; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 75C; 26/04/2018 – Somerville Patch: Wynn CEO Squashes Boston Harbor Sale Rumors; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS RESPONDS TO RECENT ELAINE WYNN HOLDER LETTER; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8 pct; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased Carbonite Inc (CARB) stake by 1032.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stadium Capital Management Llc acquired 1.26 million shares as Carbonite Inc (CARB)’s stock declined 26.61%. The Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 1.38M shares with $36.06M value, up from 122,303 last quarter. Carbonite Inc now has $519.31M valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 311,905 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22 million for 22.97 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And has 6,350 shares. Gvo Asset holds 20,000 shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 10,068 shares. Atria Invs Llc accumulated 0% or 17,754 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 3,905 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 23,170 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Van Eck Corp stated it has 10,727 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,583 shares in its portfolio. Central Securities Corp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 30,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 42,409 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 13,819 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 1,781 shares stake.

Among 8 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $11400 lowest target. $139.56’s average target is 25.51% above currents $111.19 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 16 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, September 6. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Thursday, September 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Tuesday, September 24 to “Buy” rating.

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBSH) stake by 29,225 shares to 42,391 valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Barrick Gold Corporation Com (NYSE:ABX) stake by 877,488 shares and now owns 1.51 million shares. Prestige Consmr Healthcare I Com (NYSE:PBH) was raised too.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Wynn Resorts Restoring Free Parking Because It’s Worried About Las Vegas? – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts warns on Macau trends – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Wynn Resorts Shares Plunged 15.3% in August – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wynn Resorts +3% after Goldman Sachs upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WYNN Stock’s Recent Rally Could Be Short Lived – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HAGENS BERMAN 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Carbonite (CARB) Investors of September 30, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carbonite +20% on sale talks report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Carbonite Stock Popped 17% Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carbonite: Plagued With Major Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carbonite: A Speculative Trade Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 8,612 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc owns 64,351 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 186,700 shares. Granahan Investment Management Ma accumulated 1.41M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 27,233 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Rk Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 304,100 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co stated it has 14,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 108,745 are owned by G2 Invest Ptnrs Mngmt. Citigroup Inc owns 18,853 shares. Punch & Associate Mngmt reported 374,034 shares. Dudley & Shanley accumulated 3.33% or 529,080 shares. 457,359 are owned by Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 29,468 shares.