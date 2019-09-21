Sg Americas Securities Has Cut Its Holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Com (JLL) as Stock Declined; Continental Advisors Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Com (JLL) by 78.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 19,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 5,270 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, down from 24,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 599,106 shares traded or 51.22% up from the average. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- TO ACQUIRE REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS OF AVIVA INVESTORS, AND FULL OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT OF ENCORE+ FUND; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 13/03/2018 – BEIJING — HNA Group will work with two of the biggest U.S.-based real estate services groups, a move that likely signals faster asset disposals by the Chinese conglomerate, which has run afoul of Beijing’s crackdown on debt-fueled acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $1.75B; 30/04/2018 – JLL arranges $305 million sale of 175 West Jackson in Chicago’s Loop; 17/04/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 60C; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 8,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 31,149 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 22,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 3.00 million shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – GSO IS SAID TO BE BUYER OF GOLDMAN POSITION IN HOVNANIAN CDS; 14/05/2018 – Goldman: Something strange is happening with the US economy that could cause interest rates to jump; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI, GOLDMAN SACHS, BLAKROCK NAMED PREFERRED TENDERERS; 08/03/2018 – BANKINTER SA BKT.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.65 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY DEMAND GROWTH IS `STELLAR’; 24/05/2018 – GSO Is Said to Mend Fence With Goldman Over Hovnanian CDS Trade; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Conducts Review After Allegations of 1994 Sexual Assault; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMANSACHS: HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS,

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $140.66 million for 12.56 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated stated it has 95,612 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 400 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com has 190,433 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,617 shares. The North Carolina-based Parsec Fin Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). First Trust Limited Partnership reported 59,610 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 49,249 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 45,332 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 4,553 shares. Putnam Ltd Com owns 45,094 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natixis owns 11,076 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 19,107 shares in its portfolio.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (Put) by 70,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insmed Inc Note 1.750 1/1 (Prn) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Rosedale Center may pitch rentals at active seniors – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jones Lang LaSalle Q2 fee revenue growth driven by leasing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Large publicly traded company may move Central Florida office to new project near Disney – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Tenant Representation Firms in Greater DC – Washington – New York Business Journal” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 71,036 shares to 192,164 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 280,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,908 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS).