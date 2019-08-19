Sg Americas Securities Has Cut By $1.00 Million Its United Rentals Com (URI) Position; Last Week ManTech International (MANT) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ManTech has $65 highest and $6500 lowest target. $65’s average target is -4.24% below currents $67.88 stock price. ManTech had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27. See ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $65.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Drexel Hamilton Rating: Hold Maintain

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased United Rentals Inc Com (URI) stake by 49.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 8,780 shares as United Rentals Inc Com (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 8,856 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 17,636 last quarter. United Rentals Inc Com now has $8.33B valuation. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.55M shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 4.70 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial reported 136 shares. At Fincl Bank has invested 0.54% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Axa invested 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc reported 225,410 shares. 122,452 are held by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.25% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New England Rech And invested in 12,374 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 10,110 shares. State Street Corp holds 5.43M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 47,555 shares. Cleararc Incorporated has 1,935 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 47,397 shares. Zweig reported 105,073 shares. Mirae Asset accumulated 28,007 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.21% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased United States Natl Gas Fund Unit Par stake by 19,751 shares to 31,951 valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne Com (NASDAQ:ESPR) stake by 10,435 shares and now owns 14,840 shares. Ishares Inc Msci Switzerland (EWL) was raised too.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 31.07 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ManTech International Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc owns 9,928 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc reported 66,561 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 83,580 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com owns 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 222 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 59,343 shares. 2,591 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 3 were reported by Nordea Mngmt. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,691 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 41,008 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Leuthold Grp Lc has 0.05% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 6,391 shares.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 354,235 shares traded or 196.10% up from the average. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 22/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB ON CELL & GENE THERAPY SAYS ALSO TAKING STEPS TO INVESTIGATE APPLICATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Rev $1.90B-$1.95B; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4l Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact ManTech International Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MANT) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LOGM vs. MANT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LOGM or MANT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ManTech International (MANT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.