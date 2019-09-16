Sg Americas Securities Has Boosted Vipshop Hldgs LTD Sponsored Ads A (VIPS) Stake by $3.71 Million; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered Its International Business Machines (IBM) Holding by $834,741; Stock Value Rose

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd Sponsored Ads A (VIPS) by 247.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 464,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 651,932 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 187,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd Sponsored Ads A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 4.99 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 6,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 29,909 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12M, down from 36,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newpark Res Inc Note 4.00012/0 (Prn) by 7,500 shares to 82,500 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc Cl A by 11,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,317 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp Com (NYSE:MUR).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.