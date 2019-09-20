Sg Americas Securities Has Boosted Selective Ins Group Com (SIGI) Stake; Manulife Finl (MFC) Market Valuation Declined While Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Position by $1.54 Million

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc Com (SIGI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 5,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 45,411 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, up from 39,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Selective Ins Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 545,347 shares traded or 112.68% up from the average. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 85,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 7.88M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.25 million, up from 7.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 810,290 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 45.88 million shares or 0.13% more from 45.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Lc owns 0% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 3,360 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 19,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 117,932 shares. 3,612 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 31,339 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 890,861 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. Strs Ohio invested in 65,500 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 481,721 shares. Thb Asset Management accumulated 10,089 shares. Covington Inv Advsrs has 1.86% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 76,113 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 34,851 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 404,550 shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 68,019 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc Cl A by 111,867 shares to 30,495 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Pac Finl Corp Com New (NYSE:CPF) by 16,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,776 shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc Com (NYSE:AUY).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 212,623 shares to 751,373 shares, valued at $127.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 927,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).