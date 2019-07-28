Sg Americas Securities Has Boosted Its Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Sponsored Adr (MBT) Position by $2.95 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Position Has Upped by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,562 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Sponsored Adr (MBT) by 258.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 421,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 585,065 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 163,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 1.32 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 23.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NUMBERS MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH ESTS; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q ADJ OIBDA 52.1B RUBLES; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 281,600 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 26,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,435 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 8,906 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G.. The insider Bushman Julie L sold $624,295. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock or 4,681 shares. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87 million.

