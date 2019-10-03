Sg Americas Securities Has Boosted Career Education Com (CECO) Position by $4.98 Million; Cypress Capital Group Cut Magellan Midstream LP (MMP) Stake by $338,625 as Stock Price Rose

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Lp (MMP) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 30,925 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 364,683 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Career Education Corp Com (CECO) by 1033.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 262,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 287,694 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, up from 25,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 365,342 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CECO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 56.07 million shares or 0.12% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 3,300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 64,653 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc stated it has 191 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 185,821 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 4.78 million shares. Axa holds 0.02% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) or 207,500 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 21,448 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 2.83 million shares. Northern Tru accumulated 923,315 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0% or 4.30M shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 21,346 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 4.37M shares. Sg Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 1.55 million shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 11,866 shares to 22,363 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd Cl A by 87,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,996 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About CECO Environmental Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CECE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Career Education Corporation Reaches Significant Agreements to Resolve Multi-State Inquiry – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Career Education Corporation: I’m Following The Money – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CECO Environmental Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.68 million for 15.14 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 3,163 shares to 83,925 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 6,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Tackles Investor Concerns – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “If You Love Dividends, These 3 Midstream Companies Have You Covered – The Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners: An Appealing And Growing Midstream Giant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck invested in 0% or 12,629 shares. Counselors owns 10,818 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt owns 11,851 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,707 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Llc owns 28,000 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Osterweis Capital holds 275,012 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Cap Advisors Limited Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 7,856 shares. Moreover, Next Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 438,737 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Ltd Partnership holds 4.77% or 4.98 million shares. South Street Advsr Limited Company holds 0.25% or 12,980 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Company Limited Liability Corp reported 22,216 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Godsey & Gibb Assoc owns 4,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 475,354 shares.