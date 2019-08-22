Sg Americas Securities Cut Kb Home Com (KBH) Position By $2.70 Million; LOREAL CO ACT FRANCE (LRLCF) Shorts Up By 2.14%

LOREAL CO ACT FRANCE (OTCMKTS:LRLCF) had an increase of 2.14% in short interest. LRLCF’s SI was 148,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.14% from 145,100 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 87 days are for LOREAL CO ACT FRANCE (OTCMKTS:LRLCF)’s short sellers to cover LRLCF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.24% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $268.95. About 107 shares traded. L'OrÃ©al S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased Kb Home Com (KBH) stake by 93.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 112,701 shares as Kb Home Com (KBH)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 7,950 shares with $192,000 value, down from 120,651 last quarter. Kb Home Com now has $2.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 1.53M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

LÂ’OrÃ©al S.A., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company has market cap of $151.70 billion. The firm operates through Consumer Products, Active Cosmetics, LÂ’orÃ©al Luxe, and Professional Products divisions. It has a 34.07 P/E ratio. It offers skincare and haircare products, toiletries, deodorants, make-up products, and perfumes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,149 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 10,307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 10.53M shares. Prudential accumulated 0.02% or 424,814 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Co owns 678 shares. Secor Advsrs LP reported 0.1% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 5,433 shares. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0% stake. Blair William & Communication Il reported 13,465 shares stake. Zweig accumulated 0.58% or 214,383 shares. Element Capital has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Lakewood Cap Management Lp has 0.74% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 1.10M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.22M for 10.67 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KB Home has $3500 highest and $20 lowest target. $27.83’s average target is -1.21% below currents $28.17 stock price. KB Home had 16 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Thursday, June 27. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27.