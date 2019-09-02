Sg Americas Securities Cut Holding in Deere & Co Com (DE) as Market Value Rose; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by $39.73 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 6.74 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.34M, up from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 1.41M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 75.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 34,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 11,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 45,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $668.26M for 17.93 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It a Good Time to Buy Deere Again? – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE: shareholder – Reuters” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (NASDAQ:OLED) by 13,539 shares to 19,169 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB) by 123,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,842 are owned by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation. Crosspoint Strategies Limited Co holds 8,938 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 4,644 shares. Weybosset Rech & Management Limited Liability Corp holds 59,672 shares or 5.61% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 6,862 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aperio Group Ltd invested in 0.15% or 212,723 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 1.07% or 263,281 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or has invested 2.63% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 3.71M are owned by Cap Ww Invsts. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 189,621 are held by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. 1St Source National Bank & Trust, Indiana-based fund reported 8,873 shares. Northern Trust reported 3.89 million shares stake.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buckeye Partners: Strong Buy With 10% Yield And Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buckeye Partners cut to Sell at Argus, seeing no higher takeover bid coming – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Takeout Bid Stops Midstream Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) on Behalf of Buckeye Unitholders and Encourages Buckeye Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release Earnings and Hold Conference Call for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,800 shares. First Manhattan owns 1,350 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc stated it has 6,885 shares. New York-based Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has invested 0.72% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 6,980 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.11% or 49,208 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Citadel Advisors Llc reported 0% stake. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Glenmede Na holds 1,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 700 shares. 489,128 are held by Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company. Cadence Cap Management Limited Co invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).