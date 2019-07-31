Sg Americas Securities Boosted Koninklijke Philips N V Ny Reg Sh New (PHG) Position; Mdu Resources Group Has 1.06 Sentiment

Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 126 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 119 sold and decreased positions in Mdu Resources Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 128.34 million shares, up from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mdu Resources Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 89 Increased: 80 New Position: 46.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The firm operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services divisions. It has a 19.36 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. for 393,471 shares. Sir Capital Management L.P. owns 376,500 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Montgomery Investment Management Inc has 1.54% invested in the company for 133,946 shares. The Illinois-based Old Republic International Corp has invested 0.99% in the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca, a California-based fund reported 8.84 million shares.

The stock increased 2.14% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 797,408 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

